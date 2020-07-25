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Microsoft features spirit-cooking Marina Abramovic in new Ad!
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24 views • July 25, 2020
Memory Hold, April 12, 2020
Microsoft has released a new advertisement for art in virtual reality, and it features Marina Abramovic, the openly-satanic witch best known (to us) for her Spirit Cooking and involvement with the Podestas.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AXCeyFhn6bw
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCm3tiFuV6oqGzgtxziX1XZw/
Microsoft has released a new advertisement for art in virtual reality, and it features Marina Abramovic, the openly-satanic witch best known (to us) for her Spirit Cooking and involvement with the Podestas.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AXCeyFhn6bw
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCm3tiFuV6oqGzgtxziX1XZw/
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