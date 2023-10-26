YouTube Staff Are Murderers And They Admit MMR Vaccines Cause Autism

YouTube is a communist dump it's a pit it's a cesspool of left-wing ideologies and lies. I swear to God if I did not know better that the World Health Organization has paid them off to help the World Health Organization kill you.
I made a video about the Ukraine-Russia War a year ago and somehow they're telling me it's medical misinformation and that I have to take an online course to tell me what is right and what is wrong to talk about on YouTube.
I wasn't going to do that without letting you see the BS I had to go through. At least we got YouTube to do one thing here and that's admit that vaccines cause autism!
What a bunch of scum bags!
www.FreedomReport.ca
