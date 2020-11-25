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Sidney Powell - Massive Voter Fraud: Criminal prosecutions at a significant level
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5053 views • November 25, 2020
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Communist Hostile takeover of America.
Covid is their Control TOOL.
There is NO JUSTICE without God's Law. Americans are depending on the constitution for justice. It will fail them (it already has).
Man made legislation is unlawful to God. Deut. 4:2
Man made legislation is always corrupted by evil men and women, and is cursed by God.
The only law is god’s law (as detailed in the first 5 books of the old testament).
Until people go back to god’s law, there will be tribulation on a biblical scale on earth.
https://jahtruth.net/blescur.htm
A gift for you: the ONLY PLAN that will work...
The Armageddon Survival Plan
https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
https://www.bitchute.com/video/3shYhK7Q1h91/
Communist Hostile takeover of America.
Covid is their Control TOOL.
There is NO JUSTICE without God's Law. Americans are depending on the constitution for justice. It will fail them (it already has).
Man made legislation is unlawful to God. Deut. 4:2
Man made legislation is always corrupted by evil men and women, and is cursed by God.
The only law is god’s law (as detailed in the first 5 books of the old testament).
Until people go back to god’s law, there will be tribulation on a biblical scale on earth.
https://jahtruth.net/blescur.htm
A gift for you: the ONLY PLAN that will work...
The Armageddon Survival Plan
https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
https://www.bitchute.com/video/3shYhK7Q1h91/
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