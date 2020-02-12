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Deep State Rats Flipping On Dems As Corruption Exposed - War Room Full Show
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30 views • February 12, 2020
Owen breaks down signs that the Deep State actors are beginning to flip on one another and potentially even Obama in the end. President Trump signals a potential pardon for Roger Stone and that he may know who the famous Qanon is. Former MLB baseball player Aubrey Huff joins the show to take calls and discuss the attack on men and masculinty in America.
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