Future president Zelensky Plays the then President Petro Poroshenko a few years ago. - Saying these Things About His Country.

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Again, the future president Zelensky plays the then president Petro Poroshenko a few years ago. How anyone can say such things about one's own country, even for the laughs, is beyond me. And this guy is literally in charge now.He's was Better as a Comic Actor President, than a Puppet President that starts WW3.