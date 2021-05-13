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[VOSTFR] Communication importante du docteur Vernon Coleman à propos des injections anti-Covid et de leur dangerosité
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140 views • May 13, 2021
Médecins, chercheurs, scientifiques, ils sont des des dizaines et des dizaines à parler, comme Vernon Coleman. À tenter d'alerter l'opinion publique sur la catastrophe sanitaire en devenir. À mettre leur réputation en danger. Sont-ils fous ? Où stigmatisés comme tels par Biguefarma ? [ ;-)]
Source vidéo :
https://odysee.com/@EddyM:0/URGENT---Dr-Vernon-Coleman-Beaucoup-de-vaccin%C3%A9s-mourront-%C3%A0-l:4
Vidéo originale :
https://vernoncoleman.org/videos/how-stop-your-doctor-killing-you
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Source vidéo :
https://odysee.com/@EddyM:0/URGENT---Dr-Vernon-Coleman-Beaucoup-de-vaccin%C3%A9s-mourront-%C3%A0-l:4
Vidéo originale :
https://vernoncoleman.org/videos/how-stop-your-doctor-killing-you
=======================
Mon blogue :
https://www.margueriterothe.com/
Mon Linktree
https://linktr.ee/margueriterothe
GAB : 🐸
https://gab.com/MargueriteRothe
Mes chaînes vidéo :
https://rumble.com/user/MargueriteRothe
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/margueriterothe
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/t7d7dQcXI6q9/
https://odysee.com/$/invite/@MargueriteRothe:8 (invitation)
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