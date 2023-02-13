Create New Account
Shipping Container Lean-to Build Video #2 (Setting the Posts)
ButterBreath
Published Yesterday

Nothing fancy here, just 12' 4x4 treated posts set 2-3 feet down a 6" post hole set with ready-mix.  I plan to decide on the height for the 2x6 header and then cut them off with a sawzall.  We decided on 10' width from the Hanjin, so we can park vehicles underneath it along with our rain water system and other outside stuff.

Hope it helps someone.  God bless.

shippingmixcontainerposttoreadyshedleanlean-tohanjinconexready-mix

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
