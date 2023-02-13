Shipping Container Lean-to Build Video #2 (Setting the Posts)

Nothing fancy here, just 12' 4x4 treated posts set 2-3 feet down a 6" post hole set with ready-mix. I plan to decide on the height for the 2x6 header and then cut them off with a sawzall. We decided on 10' width from the Hanjin, so we can park vehicles underneath it along with our rain water system and other outside stuff.
Hope it helps someone. God bless.
