Real Biological Attack - Nebraska Covidiots in Congress

The Nebraska Covidiots in Congress are running for re-election. These are the same stupid, clueless, brainless losers who locked down Nebraska and ruined everyone’s life for a fake pandemic which was actually a real biological attack. These moronic, mindless, corrupt traitors destroyed Nebraskans lifes over a make believe virus but ignored the fact that Nebraska was attacked by the CDC, DHHS, and UN. It’s time to kick out the Covidiots before they, “ignore”, another attack.





#petericketts #donbacon #debfischer #adriansmith #mikeflood #teamricketts #ricckettsforsenate #cheaptricksricketts #baconforsenate #baconbacker #donnyrotten #donnyrottenbacon #debforsenae #debbiedownerfischer #covidiots #nebraskcovidiot #covidiot #nebraska #nebraskaelction #election2024 #terrible #despicable #brainless #losers #foolish #mindless #ignorant #morons #jokes #joke