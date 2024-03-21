Create New Account
Real Biological Attack - Nebraska Covidiots in Congress
Real Free News
The Nebraska Covidiots in Congress are running for re-election. These are the same stupid, clueless, brainless losers who locked down Nebraska and ruined everyone’s life for a fake pandemic which was actually a real biological attack. These moronic, mindless, corrupt traitors destroyed Nebraskans lifes over a make believe virus but ignored the fact that Nebraska was attacked by the CDC, DHHS, and UN. It’s time to kick out the Covidiots before they, “ignore”, another attack.


current eventsnewsheadlineslivenowinforeal free news

