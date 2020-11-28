SATAN HAS LITTLE TIME! Lucira / Lucifer-ase DNA changing VACCINES you wont feel GOD anymore! 2021

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This video shows how they are trying to manipulate the masses into accepting the mark, and the vaccines by altering our DNA.
FDA approves first COVID-19 test kit for home use
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JSb1yv6QlJ0
Lucira / lucifer / Lucy
https://www.gematrix.org/?word=lucira
https://study.com/academy/answer/was-lucy-named-after-lucifer-in-lucy-by-jamaica-kincaid.html
Beelzebub is another name for Satan. He is known in demonology as one of the seven princes of Hell. Beelzebub as a being capable of flying, known as the "Lord of the Flyers", or the "Lord of the Flies".
Luciferase is a light-producing enzyme naturally found in insect fireflies and in luminous marine and terrestrial microorganisms.
https://www.sciencedirect.com/topics/neuroscience/luciferase?fbclid=IwAR0yRSuFA7quPUaQxtDg-XCwdTyLvslnlkwnAQmCyp_qV_2XPoXaj4niLM8
H.R.6666 - COVID-19 Testing, Reaching, And Contacting Everyone (TRACE) Act.
https://www.congress.gov/bill/116th-congress/house-bill/6666/text?fbclid=IwAR03NX8FTeHA6PLxteFgL5CZf6i1Jaegr68U0qtx5czb7tbc1ermxjC7GuA
WO2020060606 - CRYPTOCURRENCY SYSTEM USING BODY ACTIVITY DATA.
https://patentscope.wipo.int/search/en/detail.jsf?docId=WO2020060606&;tab=PCTBIBLIO
Optimization of Intradermal Vaccination by DNA Tattooing in Human Skin.
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC2855251/?fbclid=IwAR0fRIvKhIj6p3vFlPgvd3HnWVfshcU1THmVpKFCwL0-F_ndWCppBLFea6M
Invisible Ink Could Reveal whether Kids Have Been Vaccinated.
https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/invisible-ink-could-reveal-whether-kids-have-been-vaccinated/?fbclid=IwAR1CUpDQyRoAoY3RaMIgS13WqkM2xDjh5SeXKckbNY7UiTFO6DTzLtyw3dA
A Covid-19 Vaccine Would Boost the Global Economy
https://www.wsj.com/articles/a-covid-19-vaccine-would-boost-the-global-economy-but-not-all-at-once-11605087345