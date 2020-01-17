The Deep State Strikes Back (Documentary)

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The Deep State Strikes Back details how corrupt elements of the Obama FBI, DoJ and DNC tried to frame Donald Trump, destroy his presidency and nullify democracy leading to the biggest political scandal in the history of the United States.
Genres: Documentaries
Director: Mike Adams
See more at BrighteonFilms.com