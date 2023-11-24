Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Not reported by mainstream media. the European parliament Covid-19 was an act of biological warfare perpetrated on the human race
channel image
Be Children of Light
242 Subscribers
272 views
Published 18 hours ago

Not reported or seen in mainstream media...the European Parliament International Covid Summit III in Brussels on May 3, 2023.Dr David Martin:

“Covid-19 was an act of biological warfare perpetrated on the human race. It was a financial heist. Nature was hijacked. Science was hijacked

Keywords
vaccinesdeathsreactionsadverse

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket