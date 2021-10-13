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IS MARBURG Virus the NEW FEAR Propaganda?? 90% DEATH RATE???!
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72 views • October 13, 2021
Is this the new fear propaganda? Please watch YeshuaisKing2020's video on this and show him some LOVE:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/LlMmy9ZpIJdR/
Also, look at this article from NIH on Marburg "isolation in fruit bats":
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/sites/ppmc/articles/PMC5683708/
And please see the Kill Gates GAVI site on Marburg-- dated April 2021! :
https://www.gavi.org/vaccineswork/next-pandemic/marburg
Thanks for listening and sharing!!!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/LlMmy9ZpIJdR/
Also, look at this article from NIH on Marburg "isolation in fruit bats":
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/sites/ppmc/articles/PMC5683708/
And please see the Kill Gates GAVI site on Marburg-- dated April 2021! :
https://www.gavi.org/vaccineswork/next-pandemic/marburg
Thanks for listening and sharing!!!
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