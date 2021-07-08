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Freudian Slip: EUTHANIZED INSTEAD OF VACCINATED
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212 views • July 08, 2021
When you say one thing and mean your mother
A Freudian slip, or parapraxis, refers to what you might also call a slip of the tongue.
It’s when you mean to say one thing but instead say something entirely different. It commonly happens when you’re talking but can also occur when typing or writing something down — and even in your memory (or lack thereof).
A Freudian slip, or parapraxis, refers to what you might also call a slip of the tongue.
It’s when you mean to say one thing but instead say something entirely different. It commonly happens when you’re talking but can also occur when typing or writing something down — and even in your memory (or lack thereof).
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