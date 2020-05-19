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ICAN INVESTIGATES: IS FAUCI’S NIAID CHANGING THE RULES?
The Informed Consent Action Network (ICAN) is dedicated to ensuring the public is informed about consumer safety issues. As part of this, ICAN dug deep into NIAID’s recent trial of the drug, Remdesivir and found deviations in study protocol, study size, and inclusion and exclusion criteria. ICAN has sent a letter to NIAID Director, Dr. Tony Fauci, who has claimed that this drug will be “the standard of care’ for COVID-19,” demanding answers to the serious irregularities within the study.
You can read the letter here: https://bit.ly/361g6B9