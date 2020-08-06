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What's Up With All The Fires & Explosions?*San Andreas Risk Increases*Record Farmers Bankruptcy*
Evolutionary Energy Arts
Evolutionary Energy Arts
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172 views • August 06, 2020
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https://insteading.com/blog/vegetable-garden-plans/?ck_subscriber_id=489212605
https://twitter.com/BeholdIsrael/status/1291465750385954829
https://strangesounds.org/2020/08/north-korea-explosion-video-death-injuries.html
https://www.pe.com/2020/08/06/apple-fire-remains-at-30-contained-full-containment-could-come-aug-17/
https://www.denverpost.com/2020/08/06/pine-gulch-wildfire-update-grand-junction/
https://watchers.news/2020/08/05/wildfires-raging-out-of-control-across-parana-delta-wetland-argentina/
https://twitter.com/CAFireScanner/status/1291482448807653377

https://watchers.news/2020/08/06/great-lakes-hit-by-first-waterspout-outbreak-of-2020/
https://watchers.news/2020/08/06/mount-washington-hit-by-strongest-august-wind-gust-on-record-new-hampshire-u-s/
https://watchers.news/2020/08/06/series-of-explosions-recorded-at-telica-volcano-nicaragua/
https://www.ktvb.com/article/news/local/idaho/wildfire-burns-more-than-900-acres-near-idaho-national-laboratory/277-4c40bfa3-f747-4906-824d-630c331ac22e
https://www.kpcw.org/post/upper-provo-fire-36-percent-contained-abandoned-campfires-spark-new-blazes#stream/0
https://strangesounds.org/2020/08/whats-up-with-all-these-giant-explosions-and-fires-across-the-world-in-the-last-few-days-there-are-no-coincidences-in-2020.html
https://strangesounds.org/2020/08/major-earthquake-san-andras-fault-coachella-valley.html
https://twitter.com/NzauPriscilla/status/1291370155306635265
https://twitter.com/floodandfury/status/1291345338444451840
https://twitter.com/anayeli_chavez/status/1291397793974751233
https://twitter.com/aricchen/status/1291176441221124096
https://strangesounds.org/2020/08/tasmania-snow-launceston-victoria-video-pictures.html
https://watchers.news/2020/08/05/low-pressure-dumps-up-to-40-cm-16-inches-of-fresh-snow-across-the-alps/
https://watchers.news/2020/08/05/ottawa-sets-record-for-hottest-july-in-nearly-100-years-canada/
https://watchers.news/2020/08/06/study-finds-herbivores-at-highest-risk-of-extinction/
https://twitter.com/jasonhickel/status/1288383510458314753
https://www.wsj.com/articles/more-farmers-declare-bankruptcy-despite-record-levels-of-federal-aid-11596706201
http://www.thesmokinggun.com/documents/stupid/bank-heist-sanitizer-674910
Keywords
healthclimate changepreppingexplosionsurvivalukgrand solar minimumusaweathercanadarecallearth changespole shiftbeirutevolutionary energy artseearts
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