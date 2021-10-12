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DR. FRANC ZALEWSKI - 'THE THING' IN THE VACCINES
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1591 views • October 12, 2021
DR. FRANC ZALEWSKI - 'THE THING' IN THE VACCINES - PART 1
Dr. Franc Zalewski claims to have found an aluminum/carbon-based life-form in the COVID vaccines. He also presents several questions as to why they are only found in some vaccines.
Hear our take on this and part 2 on our website: https://www.trunews.com/stream/tentacle-tuesday-is-there-a-thing-in-covid-vaccines
Dr. Franc Zalewski claims to have found an aluminum/carbon-based life-form in the COVID vaccines. He also presents several questions as to why they are only found in some vaccines.
Hear our take on this and part 2 on our website: https://www.trunews.com/stream/tentacle-tuesday-is-there-a-thing-in-covid-vaccines
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