Iconoclast: Bible Is Science? Myth? History?

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The Bible is historical and cultural, and ancient semitic culture. It agrees with the the known shape of the universe and its laws, AT THE TIME IT WAS WRITTEN, not with what is known in modern times.================================
Biblical Universe Explained by a professor of ancient Hebrew language and culture:
Michael Heiser's Youtube Channel Naked Bible explanations with animated visuals
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b8duzqEOhw8