The Armed Forces of Ukraine continued their attempts to break through Russian defenses in different areas of the frontline. These attempts were mostly unsuccessful. They failed to broaden the offensive in the Ternovy Pody area. Northeast of it, in the area of Andreevka, at least 30 Ukrainian units of engineering equipment were transferred to restore the crossings on the Ingulets river. The only success of the Ukrainian military was reported on the northern front lines where they managed to partially take control of the village of Visokopolie.

Since August 29, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have tried to escalate their offensive in the south of the country. So far, Kiev has not achieved significant results on the ground. According to various sources, the losses of the Ukrainian army are estimated to be in the thousands of killed and wounded servicemen and hundreds of destroyed pieces of military equipment.

Kiev’s decision to launch an offensive on this sector of the front raises many questions from a military point of view, but it has a certain political expediency.

Firstly, on the eve of the upcoming winter, the Kiev regime dramatically needs more financial assistance from the West. Demonstrative military activity in the south of the country is nothing more than a justification for the need to continue supporting Ukraine by the economically weakened West.

Secondly, Kiev seeks to prevent the referendums in the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions which intend to become part of the Russian Federation. The local authorities declared their almost complete readiness to hold votes in early September.

Kiev has fulfilled both of these tasks.

For example, the European Commission has signed an agreement to provide an additional €500 million to the Kiev regime.

In their offensive operations, the General Staff of Ukraine used its most combat-ready units, which were thrown into attacks again and again, despite numerous losses. To continue military operations, Kiev needs at least an additional 8 thousand trained and well-motivated soldiers to be deployed on the southern front lines. In the current situation, these forces can only be obtained from the ranks of foreign military personnel.

In turn, the Russian side, conducting successful defensive actions, concentrates fresh forces in the operational depth of defense. In recent days, hundreds of units of heavy military equipment have been spotted on their way to the Kherson region moving through the Crimea.

At the same time, on 6 September, the Ukrainian armed forces launched another large-scale offensive operation near Balakleya, Kharkiv region, in the east of the country aiming to encircle the Izyum grouping of Russians. A significant concentration of Ukrainian troops in this area was reported days ago.

In the coming hours it will become clear whether the Russian command used the available information or whether it came as a surprise to Moscow. The offensive began on a day when Russian President Putin and Defence Minister Shoigu were in the Russian Far East, where the Vostok 2022 military exercises had begun.

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