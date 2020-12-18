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Kansas Mask Study
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112 views • December 18, 2020
Study done in Kansas on no mask, sugrical mask and N95 mask wearing.
Conclusion
"Medical face masks have a marked negative impact on cardiopulmonary capacity that significantly impairs strenuous physical and occupational activities. In addition, medical masks significantly impair the quality of life of their wearer. These effects have to be considered versus the potential protective effects of face masks on viral transmissions. The quantitative data of this study may, therefore, inform medical recommendations and policy makers."
https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s00392-020-01704-y?fbclid=IwAR2efCeG691ekjaZyuy8w26-m8DNIPjjCDy2sa1uBlv0EwWbcgC9l5ak8Sk#Sec20
Conclusion
"Medical face masks have a marked negative impact on cardiopulmonary capacity that significantly impairs strenuous physical and occupational activities. In addition, medical masks significantly impair the quality of life of their wearer. These effects have to be considered versus the potential protective effects of face masks on viral transmissions. The quantitative data of this study may, therefore, inform medical recommendations and policy makers."
https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s00392-020-01704-y?fbclid=IwAR2efCeG691ekjaZyuy8w26-m8DNIPjjCDy2sa1uBlv0EwWbcgC9l5ak8Sk#Sec20
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