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DISTRIBUTING THEN MANDATING THE RONAJAB IS A MEDICAL AND SCIENTIFIC MISTAKE?
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234 views • July 12, 2021
DISTRIBUTING THEN MANDATING THE RONAJAB IS A MEDICAL AND SCIENTIFIC MISTAKE?
Nobel Prize Winner Reveals - Covid Vaccine is 'Creating Variants'
Or is it an intentional move meant to cause maximum and longstanding harm (plandemic)? Thoughts from a Nobel Prize winning virologist.
Prof. Montagnier presented a powerful case that the coronavirus was created in a lab. His comments at the time offended the left-wing establishment so much that they aggressively attempted to discredit his statement. Now, the media is backpedaling on the origin of the coronavirus after prominent scientists called for further scrutiny.
Vaccines are Creating the Variants
Prof. Montagnier referred to the vaccine program for the coronavirus as an “unacceptable mistake”. Mass vaccinations are a “scientific error as well as a medical error,” he said. “It is an unacceptable mistake. The history books will show that, because it is the vaccination that is creating the variants,” Prof. Luc Montagnier continued.
Nobel Prize Winner Reveals - Covid Vaccine is 'Creating Variants'
Or is it an intentional move meant to cause maximum and longstanding harm (plandemic)? Thoughts from a Nobel Prize winning virologist.
Prof. Montagnier presented a powerful case that the coronavirus was created in a lab. His comments at the time offended the left-wing establishment so much that they aggressively attempted to discredit his statement. Now, the media is backpedaling on the origin of the coronavirus after prominent scientists called for further scrutiny.
Vaccines are Creating the Variants
Prof. Montagnier referred to the vaccine program for the coronavirus as an “unacceptable mistake”. Mass vaccinations are a “scientific error as well as a medical error,” he said. “It is an unacceptable mistake. The history books will show that, because it is the vaccination that is creating the variants,” Prof. Luc Montagnier continued.
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