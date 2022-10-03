UK Column News - 3rd October 2022 - Putin's Donbas Speech

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www.ukcolumn.org
Sources:
Putin's Speech: - https://cutt.ly/jV8VErK
UKC Article: - https://bit.ly/3fIrX00
Zelenskyy Signing: - https://bit.ly/3rokuWq
Klaus Iohannis Tweet: - https://bit.ly/3SzpmDQ
Jake Sullivan Statement: - https://bit.ly/3e0QfBE
https://www.ukcolumn.org/video/uk-column-news-3rd-october-2022