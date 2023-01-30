The ancient people of Israel were not a race but a family that grew so large that it became a nation and God called different men and women into action during its storied history. The kingdom of Israel split after King Solomon's death and the two subsequent offshoots were eventually conquered by the Assyrians and the Babylonians because they ignored God's warning in Deuteronomy chapter 28.
The Lord allowed the Israelite's to return from captivity and rebuild the temple but He never commissioned them to re-establish the kingdom that had been lost due to rebellion. Ezekiel later received a vision and prophecy of God supernaturally restoring the kingdom of Israel. The problem for Christian Zionists is that God's vision and timeline simply does not match up with the state of Israel we know today.
The consequences of the Kabbalistic land grab have not yielded the peace and harmony promised by God because the Jews struggle every day just to maintain their foothold in the Middle East. The prophecies from Isaiah, Ezekiel and the Book of Revelation document the restoration of Israel, and it is important to know what God has said about the kingdom of Israel, so that you won't be taken in by the creation of Satan masquerading as a fulfillment of prophecy.
Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2015/RLJ-1518.pdf
RLJ-1518 -- OCTOBER 18, 2015
TRUTH & LIES Part 13: Creation of Satan
