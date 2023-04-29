Create New Account
And We Know 4.28.2023 THE SWAMP is DRAINING, BRICS, RFK JR, MSM lies, PRAY!
High Hopes
Published Yesterday |
LT of And We Know


April 28, 2023


Today will have many areas of us to focus on including a reminder of how our Nation turned for the worse, how we discovered more about Ukraine than expected, the transformation of our children at a young age and some positive info at the end.


"If I Were The Devil" —a warning to America from 1965 https://t.me/realKarliBonne/167341


Conspiracy Glenn Beck https://t.me/realKarliBonne/167343


Let’s not ignore the genocide anymore! https://t.me/LauraAbolichannel/37422


South African ruling party decides to withdraw from the International Criminal Court based on the manner in which the ICC "administers justice" in a "rules based world order". That is, US rules or no rules at all. https://t.me/LauraAbolichannel/37440


David Sacks talks about Donald Trump's criticism of Victoria Nuland's involvement in Ukraine: https://t.me/LauraAbolichannel/37448


Tucker’s experience exemplifies how there is no free press in the USA. https://t.me/LauraAbolichannel/37452


EyeDropMedia https://rumble.com/v2krtr4-rocky-17-eyedropmedua.html?mref=6zof&mrefc=3


Implant made of Graphene to effect thoughts. https://t.me/The_Storm_Q17/4948


NEW – ABC News Censors Robert F. Kennedy Jr During His Primetime Interview, Citing 'False Claims' About Vaccines https://t.me/teamanons/36379

