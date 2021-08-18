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The Human Tragedy along our Southern Border
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0 view • August 18, 2021
Full Show Info: https://danhappel.com/border-crisis-trophy-rape-trees-unaccompanied-children-migrant-women-terrorists-drugs/
Our guests this week will show video footage and personal observation of illegal immigrant human tragedies playing out across America. We will explore how many well meaning Americans are being duped into believing that this tragedy is unavoidable and a necessary consequence of a too restrictive legal immigration policy.
The human tragedy along our Southern border has been magnified over the past 8 months by the Obiden/Harris administrative actions and numerous Executive Orders emanating from the White House. Drug running, human trafficking, murder, assault, rape and gang/terror group incursions are increasing exponentially.
The impacts on state and county governments and their community services is causing havoc across America. Previously eradicated communicable diseases like tuberculosis, cholera and typhus are beginning to show up around the country and entire hotels are being commandeered by government agencies to provide isolation facilities for identified Covid positive illegal immigrants.
WAKE UP AMERICA! It is time for Americans of all races, creeds and colors to recognize the ultimate purpose of unlimited illegal immigration and to demand that elected officials honor their oath of office to uphold protect and defend the Constitution and our republic against all enemies foreign and domestic. This includes the defense of our national borders and a return to rational immigration policies.
https://danhappel.com/join-our-email-list/
Support this Podcast
Seed Sourced Nutrition
https://www.rainintl.com/connectingthedots
Cardio Miracle
https://danhappel.pages.ontraport.net/
Our guests this week will show video footage and personal observation of illegal immigrant human tragedies playing out across America. We will explore how many well meaning Americans are being duped into believing that this tragedy is unavoidable and a necessary consequence of a too restrictive legal immigration policy.
The human tragedy along our Southern border has been magnified over the past 8 months by the Obiden/Harris administrative actions and numerous Executive Orders emanating from the White House. Drug running, human trafficking, murder, assault, rape and gang/terror group incursions are increasing exponentially.
The impacts on state and county governments and their community services is causing havoc across America. Previously eradicated communicable diseases like tuberculosis, cholera and typhus are beginning to show up around the country and entire hotels are being commandeered by government agencies to provide isolation facilities for identified Covid positive illegal immigrants.
WAKE UP AMERICA! It is time for Americans of all races, creeds and colors to recognize the ultimate purpose of unlimited illegal immigration and to demand that elected officials honor their oath of office to uphold protect and defend the Constitution and our republic against all enemies foreign and domestic. This includes the defense of our national borders and a return to rational immigration policies.
https://danhappel.com/join-our-email-list/
Support this Podcast
Seed Sourced Nutrition
https://www.rainintl.com/connectingthedots
Cardio Miracle
https://danhappel.pages.ontraport.net/
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