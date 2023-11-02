Create New Account
A Hamas Soldier Jumped Out of the Ground - Planted Explosives on a Merkava Tank and Finished it off with a Grenade Launcher
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
973 Subscribers
228 views
Published 20 hours ago

Unique footage: A Hamas soldier jumped out of the ground, planted explosives on a Merkava tank and finished him off with a grenade launcher

Scenes of Al-Qassam fighters clashing with enemy vehicles east of the Al-Zaytoun neighborhood and destroying one of them from point-blank range with a guerrilla action device and an “Al-Yassin 105” shell.

Keywords
israelpalestinegazalebanonwest bank

