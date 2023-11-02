A Hamas Soldier Jumped Out of the Ground - Planted Explosives on a Merkava Tank and Finished it off with a Grenade Launcher

Unique footage: A Hamas soldier jumped out of the ground, planted explosives on a Merkava tank and finished him off with a grenade launcher
Scenes of Al-Qassam fighters clashing with enemy vehicles east of the Al-Zaytoun neighborhood and destroying one of them from point-blank range with a guerrilla action device and an “Al-Yassin 105” shell.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.