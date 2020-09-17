© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
NutriMedical Report WedSept16th20 H2 GAFFNEY_DeepHistory_PoleShift2030
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
9 views • September 17, 2020
Mark Gaffney, Deep History and The Ages of Man, Pole Shift Globalists Expect before 2030, Apophysis Asteroid, SuperNova Betelgeuse, CME Sun, Nascient Water Oxygen Hydrogen from Rignwoodite at 440 to 660 Km deed Mantle Water 5 Percent Rock Drives Earthquakes and Pole Shifts, SoniX SonicLIFE Whole Body and EpiGenetic Field Therapy, Lumen IR PHoton Blue Light LEDs, Pure Water Systems 4 Phases, Summit Hyperbarics, MAGI, Cell Vital and QRS Matt Cell Redox Stem Cell Healing, John W Spring, POTUS, Missiles Nicaragua La Orchila Venezuela, No Aegis or THADD Missile Defense, COVID19 Dangerous Warp Speed Injected mRNA Vaccines of DEATH,
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.