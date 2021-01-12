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Flu Shot Causing Brain Disorders & Paralysis
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31 views • January 12, 2021
Stepping to the edge of a giant precipice overlooking the medical mayhem and inoculation ineptitudes that have castigated our health and propagate our perceptions, a paralyzing revelation rises to the surface of the ongoing vaccination population reduction program known as immunizations. http://experimentalvaccines.org/
https://pocketnet.app/index?s=5cd93d5f838fddd4683b48095408fea1565ed875c3938c60c36f133a6946ed34&;mpost=true&ref=PQzoDW8StdS3skmDuUK4z5L9dMq24n72M4
https://pocketnet.app/index?s=5cd93d5f838fddd4683b48095408fea1565ed875c3938c60c36f133a6946ed34&;mpost=true&ref=PQzoDW8StdS3skmDuUK4z5L9dMq24n72M4
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