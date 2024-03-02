Create New Account
JUDITH CURRY, PhD. IN THE EYE OF THE ‘CLIMATE CHANGE’ STORM
Published 17 hours ago

Del Bigtree at the HighWire


Mar 1, 2024


Disgusted Climate Scientist, Judith Curry, PhD, once one of the strongest scientific voices in the race to fight global warming, has now been labeled a "climate contrarian". Hear the data behind this marked reversal and why she believes the “climate change crisis” is politically motivated.


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v4gnaec-judith-curry-phd.-in-the-eye-of-the-climate-change-storm.html

