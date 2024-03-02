JUDITH CURRY, PhD. IN THE EYE OF THE ‘CLIMATE CHANGE’ STORM

Del Bigtree at the HighWire
Mar 1, 2024
Disgusted Climate Scientist, Judith Curry, PhD, once one of the strongest scientific voices in the race to fight global warming, has now been labeled a "climate contrarian". Hear the data behind this marked reversal and why she believes the “climate change crisis” is politically motivated.
