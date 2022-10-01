Katie Halper: The Video That Got Me Fired: Israel IS An Apartheid State (mirrored)

Mirrored from You Tube channel Katie Halper at:-https://youtu.be/3a7d4Qa8M6I

Here's the video that got be censored, fired, and canceled by Next Star media, which owns The Hill and Rising, a show I've been a weekly contributor to for three years.

Thanks to Breakthrough News for making this video with me and actually being an independent and uncensored media outlet.

* MORE THAN EVER Please support The Katie Halper Show *On Patreon https://www.patreon.com/thekatiehalpershow

Follow Katie on Twitter: https://twitter.com/kthalps