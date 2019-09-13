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An Introduction to Demons - Demonology 101 Series Intro
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27 views • September 13, 2019
Are demons real? With manifestations increasing and the love affair TV shows have with demons, what does the Bible say about Demons, Devils, Haints and such??? What about ghosts ans poltergeists??? Ken looks at what the Scriptures tell us about spirits and which spirits are real and which are just make believe. In this controversial video, Ken gives the introduction to his new series on demons. These videos are SHORT and not detailed in order to move quickly and keep attention. This is by no means an exhaustive work or a sermon. Ken's sermons on demonology are for more detailed and contain much more scripture. This series is for popular consumption.
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