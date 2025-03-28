Magic Computers Printing Untracked Money, Highest Silver Demand in History w/ Andy Schectman





Andy Schectman rejoins the program to discuss the uncontrolled money printing and the "magic computers" that have been found by DOGE. We discuss whether this is the money printing that is being reported as "off books" that could take down the system. We also discuss the fact that this month has seen the largest demand of silver buying ever recorded. We question how much longer demand can be this high without prices increasing to meet demand. Can they continue to keep the market price artificially low? Schectman believes is just a matter of time before silver resets to reflect market conditions.

