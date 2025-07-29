Virtual You: How building your digital twin will revolutionise medicine and change your life NEWCASTLE UNIVERSITY

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-HBvKj4y9DU
.
￼
.
If you appreciate the endless hours and effort I put in to researching & creating this content to help inform the public feel free to support my efforts here: Thank You In Advance 🙏 https://ko-fi.com/rumbledad
FIND ALL SOURCE GOVERNMENT FUNDED R&D LINKS BELOW.
.
https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1949032950944727509?t=5cHnxWG5_UmQI9wn6iDugQ&s=19
THE SALES PITCH THAT KICKED IT ALL OFF!
Davos 2015 - Rewriting Human Genes - The Chief Medical Officer of Moderna: "Hacking the software of life." (TEDx Talks 2017)" https://rumble.com/v6wpa1k-417724184.html
￼
.
21 cfr 50.22 ~ The FDA has effectively claimed authority over your body, as if it were its property, granting public & private entities the right to conduct clinical investigations on you without your knowledge. https://rumble.com/v6wadcw-417028640.html
.
.
21 cfr 50.22 https://www.google.com/search?q=21+cfr+50.22&oq=21+cfr+50.22&gs_lcrp=EgZjaHJvbWUqBggAEEUYOzIGCAAQRRg70gEHNjczajBqNKgCArACAQ&client=ms-android-samsung-ss&sourceid=chrome-mobile&ie=UTF-8
￼
.
https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1945726138912809001?t=rXZcBVI3QUd40zHVD29tSw&s=19
Passed Senate (09/29/2022)
FDA Modernization Act 2.0 https://www.congress.gov/bill/117th-congress/senate-bill/5002
￼
.
https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1944247482042790068?t=-sfTZVY2G2PFBQ_SqeHi0A&s=19
BROADBAND WIERLESS NETWORKING LAB:
Nano-Scale and Molecular Communication
Sensor Networks
Wireless and Cellular Systems
Cognitive Radio Networks
Wired Networks
Satellite Networks
https://ianakyildiz.com/bwn/IFA/publications-categorized.html
￼
.
https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1944255874115285042?t=O3T4n26g4G0nLggDLRQ8jw&s=19
A recent development in vaccine technology involves a biologically inspired and protein-based bio-cyber interface for the Internet of Bio-Nano Things https://search.brave.com/search?q=vaccine+Biocyber+interface+&source=web&summary=1&conversation=e6045a63a72f4d13b9f795
￼
.
https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1944285457669325170?t=4ZqLol6uSkKChDywhPJDXw&s=19
Nanomaterials to store information in dna https://search.brave.com/search?q=Nanomaterials+to+store+information+in+dna&source=android&summary=1&conversation=7797e277b7cda919d2e1e2
￼
.
https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1944513404481491198?t=0TsqPjnlnsMgp78HUX71kQ&s=19
Securing the Internet of Bio-Nano Things (IoBNT) August 7th, 2024 https://hackernoon.com/securing-the-internet-of-bio-nano-things-iobnt
.
Explainable Asymmetric Auto-Encoder for End-to-End Learning of IoBNT Communications https://ieeexplore.ieee.org/document/10624774
.
AI and IoBNT https://search.brave.com/search?q=ai+and+iobnt&source=android&summary=1&conversation=4c0218d7b1835c308f986a
￼￼￼
.
https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1944575826042736939?t=r39ukTxeFAH5V3iqKZFNjg&s=19