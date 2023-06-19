Ancient Giants of North America - HaloDocs - HaloFringe - HaloHistory

Around the turn of the 19th century, there were hundreds of reports of giant skeletons unearthed from ancient burial mounds across America. Human giants may not be entirely a product of legend in our history. Giants are spoken of in the Bible and in North American folklore. These people were either humans like us or were an ancient people that could have been their own species, possibly alien.
Thank you for viewing! Please like and subscribe - New docs and/or videos posted daily
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.