John's Encouragement for the Downtrodden | John Dyslin & Dana Coverstone (11/17/22)
Nehemiah Project
Published 16 hours ago |

In this video John Dyslin, author of Nehemiah Strong, speaks with Pastor Dana Coverstone about the holiday season of Thanksgiving and Christmas. The holidays aren't always easy, and for some people they're very difficult to navigate. John's response to this comes from Psalm 30:5, which says, "Tears may last the night, but joy comes in the morning."


Listen to the full interview: https://youtu.be/MZ22dS9ZxxU


John's website: https://johndyslin.com/


Dana's YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/@DanaCoverstonetv

christmaspsalmholidayencouragementhopesadnessholidaysthanksgiving

