John's Encouragement for the Downtrodden | John Dyslin & Dana Coverstone (11/17/22)

In this video John Dyslin, author of Nehemiah Strong, speaks with Pastor Dana Coverstone about the holiday season of Thanksgiving and Christmas. The holidays aren't always easy, and for some people they're very difficult to navigate. John's response to this comes from Psalm 30:5, which says, "Tears may last the night, but joy comes in the morning."
Listen to the full interview: https://youtu.be/MZ22dS9ZxxU
John's website: https://johndyslin.com/
Dana's YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/@DanaCoverstonetv
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.