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Post Election Update #6 US Military 2020 Election Sting Operation Leads to Trump 2nd Term Landslide
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531 views • February 13, 2021
Post Election Update #6

MEDIA REQUESTS 0NLY - ALL OTHER EMAILS DELETED IMMEDIATELY: [email protected]

The Patriot Streetfighter Information Warfare Platform is taking shape. Check out https://scottmckay.us. We will be adding an email list so all will get notifications to upcoming online events. Soon to LIVESTREAM from there so as to protect our message from being censored or blocked. More coming soon.

Donate to the Patriot Streetfighter Mission & Global Unity Bridge Initiative: https://bit.ly/patriotsriseup

IMPORTANT.... I have setup a telegram channel and chat group, setup telegram (https://telegram.org/) on your device, and follow my updates here:
https://t.me/patriotstreetfighter for the BROADCAST CHANNEL https://t.me/patriotstreetfighters for GROUP CHAT CHANNEL

Global Unity Bridge Signup Link:
https://mypatriotsnetwork.com/mpn/?ref=6
Join the Network, then click "GROUPS" and scroll down to find Global Unity Bridge and become a Member
Connect with all my social media by going to:
http://patriotsriseup.com where you can also access
patriotstreetfighter.com for fun Patriot Streetfighter gear...

Scroll down to icons for Twitter, FB and Brighteon, Bitchute & Rumble

YouTube Channels GONE!! BANNED FROM PLANNED...

Brighteon https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sa...

Rumble (PRIMARY) https://rumble.com/c/PatriotStreetfighter

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Search for Revolution Radio and select Studio B

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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