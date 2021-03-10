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Where's Your Trust
Finding Solace
Finding Solace
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Where's your Trust?

Where is your trust.? I’m not saying not to trust, but to take a close look at what you trust in, or who you trust. First and foremost, do you trust God? Do you trust God to take care of you and your family, or do you trust something or someone else? Do you trust God enough that if he tells you you’re going to have a child, that you believe it, no matter what? Do you trust God enough to put your one and only son on an altar as a sacrifice? Trust in the Lord! Proverbs 3:5-6 - Trust in the LORD with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding; in all your ways submit to him, and he will make your paths straight.
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