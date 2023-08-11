The New World Order - The Bloodline Elites Agenda

The New World Order There exists a semi-secret cabal of globalists bent on one world government under the United Nations, world military through expansion of NATO, World Bank/cashless currency and a micro-chipped population. The conspirators are a group of bankers, businessmen, politicians, media owners/personalities, Illuminati families, and secret society elites. They implement their power through the vehicles of Free Masonry, the Bilderberg Group, Bohemian Grove, Skull and Bones, the Council on Foreign Relations, the Trilateral Commission, and the Committee of 300 to name just a few. Their agenda for world governance has been known to secret society elites and Illuminati families for centuries as “The Great Work,” though nowadays it is politically referred to as “The New World Order. Know your EnemyAll and any support for this channel is greatly appreciated.

