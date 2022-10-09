Create New Account
FINAL HOUR 1281 - URGENT WARNING DROP EVERYTHING AND SEE - WATCHMAN SOUNDING THE ALARM
108 views
channel image
Mark Ekawamai Ministries
Published a month ago |

These are the last of the last days!!! THE DAY OF THE LORD IS AT HAND, WAKE UP!!!

--- What you need to know about Covid Jabs --- Pfizer deathjab with bluetooth nanochip --- Count the The MOTB 666 --- Words of Truth --- Any Day Now --- 99% FAIL - But This Hindu WON! --- Is This the Holy Spirit or My Own Thoughts --- Exposing the Matrix of satan(Demon activity) --- The LORD is our King! --- The Holy Spirit in action.

Keywords
holy spiritjesus christjesusufochristianprayerprophecyrapturefaithtribulationgenocidetsunamimark of the beastapocalypsejudgment dayviruslordnephilimbeast systemcoronacovid-19final hour

