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“And the Children will Lead…”
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151 views • December 22, 2021
“And the children shall lead… ”
This is the 3 episode at the continuous look at the conflicting information in regards to Covid, the Variant, & the Vaccine.
The children are the future it’s been said, but at what cost? Has COVID really become so dangerous that parents are willing to take risk with there own Childers lives.
People have put their faith and trust in science without Fully knowing all the details with needed to make such decisions.
Hips News will try lay out the Facts and let you decide what’s hidden in plan sight!
This is the 3 episode at the continuous look at the conflicting information in regards to Covid, the Variant, & the Vaccine.
The children are the future it’s been said, but at what cost? Has COVID really become so dangerous that parents are willing to take risk with there own Childers lives.
People have put their faith and trust in science without Fully knowing all the details with needed to make such decisions.
Hips News will try lay out the Facts and let you decide what’s hidden in plan sight!
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