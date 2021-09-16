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34. DOREEN VIRTUE: New Age to Christ
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44 views • September 16, 2021
WAKE THE F*CK UP, episode 34.
Doreen Virtue is a bestselling New Age author and teacher who gave up her entire life for Christ. Steven Bancarz was a co-creator of Spirit Science who gave his life up as well. These are the most important points from Bancarz's interview of Virtue, telling her testimony. This episode clears up a LOT of misconceptions about Christianity and gives deeper clarity and understanding.
SUBSCRIBE TO THIS PODCAST!
SPOTIFY: https://open.spotify.com/show/2fgEu3D5DJtUWjmWFJ6Jna?si=UxDEBczITe-gcs4h--yVww&;dl_branch=1
APPLE: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/wake-the-f-ck-up/id1535663771
Doreen Virtue is a bestselling New Age author and teacher who gave up her entire life for Christ. Steven Bancarz was a co-creator of Spirit Science who gave his life up as well. These are the most important points from Bancarz's interview of Virtue, telling her testimony. This episode clears up a LOT of misconceptions about Christianity and gives deeper clarity and understanding.
SUBSCRIBE TO THIS PODCAST!
SPOTIFY: https://open.spotify.com/show/2fgEu3D5DJtUWjmWFJ6Jna?si=UxDEBczITe-gcs4h--yVww&;dl_branch=1
APPLE: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/wake-the-f-ck-up/id1535663771
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