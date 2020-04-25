Bend over America! (Rated R)

F Bombs are dropped a few times in this one... Hope that is ok...



We are in a battle against the Jesuits... The list of Jesuit conspirators fits this puzzle like Alex Trabek's mustache fits his face. Perfectly...



First off... The Pope... the one that threatens "viral genocide" if we put ECONOMY over PEOPLE's lives... Governor Murphy and Cuomo both agree VEHEMENTLY.... Trump puts FAUCI in charge of the country... the CDC Director puts out guidelines and recommendations which soon seem like LAW... All those folks... All KEY pieces in this scamdemic... ALL ARE JESUITS! The Popes Marines...



My book "Jesuitism" will be released July4th...



I go abit more in depth in my blog coronaclaus.wordpress.com and my website has some fun pics you can use however... sportdis.com



C ertificate

O f

I mmunity

V accination

i

D