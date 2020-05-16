Military Scheduled to Deliver Covid-19 Vaccine

President Donald Trump is mobilizing the United States military so a vaccine for a new coronavirus can be widely distributed once it's ready for widespread use.Trump told Fox Business' Maria Bartiromo in an interview that aired Thursday morning that his administration is operating under the assumption the vaccine will be ready by the end of the year. Inoculation is key to resuming a fully normal life, according to multiple officials, and Trump said failing to make distribution plans could cause a delay in people receiving the vaccine."It's a massive job to give this vaccine," Trump told Bartiromo. "Our military is now being mobilized so that at the end of the year we'll be able to give it to a lot of people very, very rapidly."Phase I clinical trials are being conducted with "many" vaccine candidates, according to Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. Phase II trials should begin in late spring or early summer and by late fall or early winter, Fauci expects officials to know if the three trials were successful. To avoid a supply and demand problem, Fauci told senators during a hearing on Tuesday that America will start proactively producing a vaccine if the Phase I trial shows it's a viable option.This will be FORCED Vaccinations -The White House is also working on ensuring there are enough syringes to administer the vaccine, according to the president. The president told Bartiromo most of the population will receive the vaccine, but priority focus will be on the elderly, including those in nursing homes and senior citizen centers, because of how vulnerable the demographic has proven to be during the outbreak.