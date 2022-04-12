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Cutting Through the Confusion of Covid 19
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11 views • April 12, 2022
Finding the truth in any controversial subject like Covid 19 and its so-called vaccine takes an open mind and a willingness to think outside of the conventional box. It requires blending the narratives of the mainstream as well as new possibilities that seem strange. Dr. Len and Francesco will take you on a journey that explores how to cut through the confusion about Covid 19 issues.
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