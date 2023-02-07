HOW THE DS INFECT YOU WITH CORONA VIRUS OR ANY OTHER SYNTHETIC FREQUENCY SICKNESS USING 5G DIRECTED RADIATION AND YOUR COMMON DNA GENOME TYPE - 23 AND ME, ETC, ETC - KILLING YOU SOFTLY!

THEY HARVESTED YOUR COMMON DNA TYPE THROUGH ANSESTORY WEBSITES THEN SOLD THE DATA TO CHINA TO MAKE DNA BASED SYNTHETIC ELECTRO DISEASES OR MODELS AND FREQUENCIES AS EVERYTHING HAS A FREQUENCY - LEARN WHAT SARS MERS STANDS FOR! ITS RADIATION SICKNESSES VIA FREQUENCY AND INFECTION OR STRESS! - AN EVIL ATTACK ON THE GOD MADE CLAY MAN BY TECHNOCRATS WHO WANT TO MAKE YOU THERE SLAVES JUST LIKE IN ANCIENT EGYPT - AND AS IN THE TIME OF MOSES (PBUH) THE TYRANTS WILL ONCE AGAIN DROWN AS THEY CROSS THE RED SEA.

HISTORY TEACHES THEM NOTHING!