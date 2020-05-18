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Texas doctor speaks about the using of Hydroxychloroquine in COVID-19 patients
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35 views • May 18, 2020
Texas doctor speaks about the government invasion on our medical privacy and the fight to write scripts for a drug that beats China virus, hydroxychloroquine
Lozano, who owns the urgent care center, Lozano Medical Clinic, said she has patients who are not even her own coming from different cities in Texas to be treated.
“Every patient that I’ve treated — serious, moderate — has had resolution of symptoms within 24 hours. Within five hours the fevers are gone, within two days. The lung restriction, which is the most important, resolves within about four to five hours, you see dramatic improvement,” she said.
Lozano, who owns the urgent care center, Lozano Medical Clinic, said she has patients who are not even her own coming from different cities in Texas to be treated.
“Every patient that I’ve treated — serious, moderate — has had resolution of symptoms within 24 hours. Within five hours the fevers are gone, within two days. The lung restriction, which is the most important, resolves within about four to five hours, you see dramatic improvement,” she said.
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