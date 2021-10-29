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U.S. Patriots Warn That Heavily Armed Mexican Cartels Preparing To Invade Texas and Arizona
TruNews
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302 views • October 29, 2021
Today on TruNews, Just when you thought America’s ruling class could not gaslight the American middle class anymore, they outdid themselves yesterday when the Wall Street Journal reported that Washington wants to give $450,000 to illegal immigrants. Each eligible family of migrants could collect up to one million dollars for illegally crossing the US border. The USA has been subjected for decades to an invasion from Mexico and Central America.

The lawless Biden Administration has taken the mass migration invasion to another level. They fully opened the border to allow hundreds of thousands of people to illegally enter America. And now they want you and me to enrich the illegals for their criminal behavior.

Today we show videos of heavily armed drug cartel thugs in Mexico wearing military uniforms and driving armored vehicles, and videos of American patriots warning that the drug cartel thugs are preparing to invade Texas and Arizona.

Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 10/29/21
Keywords
americamilitarymexicotrunewsborderillegal immigrantscentral americawashingtonillegallygaslightrick wilescrossingruling classdoc burkhartinvasionsuniformsvictor avila
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