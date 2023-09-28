Any Body Language Experts Here? - Chrystia "Papa Was A Nazi" Freeland got Super Nervous when a Journalist asked if Canada should 'Reopen an Investigation on Nazi War Criminals Living in the Country'

Any Body Language Experts Here?
Video words, not 'employees', but should be MP's (Members of Parliament)
Chrystia "Papa Was A Nazi" Freeland got super nervous when a journalist asked if Canada should reopen an investigation into the Nazi war criminals living in the country.
Wonder why? 🤔
Also... have you ever heard a person use so many words to say absolutely nothing
Cynthia...Adding this:
- 156 Canadian prisoners of war were massacred by soldiers of the 12th SS Panzer Division during the Battle of Normandy.
One out of every seven Canadians killed between June 6–11 1944 were murdered by the same SS honored by
@irishmaninrussia
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.