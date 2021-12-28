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BREAKING NEWS - BILL GATES SPEAKS LIVE FROM ZUCKS METAVERSE
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160 views • December 28, 2021
THIS IS NOT A JOKE! - https://www.brighteon.com/debc9036-bcea-42d6-8c82-51f5c96d88e3
BLUETOOTH VACCINATED! - PROOF - https://www.brighteon.com/ab6b9079-eda3-4640-8bbf-d8ef6c7fad4e
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BILL ADMITS YOUR DNA WILL BE CHANGED IF UR JABBED! -https://www.brighteon.com/173a0b60-4317-459a-82ae-e041ba96e5bc
Is there a cover-up to hide the harmful effects of cell phone radiation? Tucker Carlson - https://www.brighteon.com/43d1f006-5662-4872-b3de-5d38e85970b1
PHARMACIST ADMITS HE IS DOING WRONG - INFORMED CONSENT NOT PRESENT - BLANK PIECE OF PAPER FOR KNOWN SIDE EFFECTS - https://www.brighteon.com/37d47778-13f3-49f7-a749-f45fca7f2b16
WE THE PEOPLE DEMAND THIS!
THIS IS MASS GENOCIDE.
WORLD NEWS - THOSE IN POWER ARE ALL TRANSGENDERS - USA ITALY https://www.brighteon.com/6d6927f3-b791-4eb2-8769-fd1ebc892b99
NICOLAS STURGEON - SCOTLAND - https://www.brighteon.com/8aba348c-63e1-473a-b917-2f924c548f6a
Louise Linton - Skull and Bones Gold Man - NWO Tranny Agenda - https://www.brighteon.com/99237e99-e12b-4d93-82ae-6bb9cc68e4a1
MISS MOSSAD MAXWELL - https://www.bitchute.com/video/47iUbhtYbmov/
YOUNG HEARTS MURDERED BY THE SCIENCE! - https://www.bitchute.com/video/M4CuRNvtSqdj/
MORE MRNA JAB DEATHS - https://www.brighteon.com/8f6d64c5-2f53-4ac7-9e1d-2753b0496d68
PROOF YOU ARE CHIPPED LIKE A DOG AND TRACKED - https://www.brighteon.com/1632f6c9-a2e0-4e84-ba06-6919bf95ef92
WHY THEY WANT YOUR KIDS VAXXED - https://www.brighteon.com/03ac8438-5ae2-47c8-81c3-27a867de8336
THINK FREQUENCY! - https://www.bitchute.com/video/QOIMrI7l9Im1/
Prof. Francis Boyle "The British must not take these frankenshots"! Interview https://is.gd/9JKUJ3
Prof. Sucharit Bhakdi & Prof. Michael Palmer, Make Symposium Closing Remarks and a Passionate PLEA. - https://www.brighteon.com/8671be35-d806-405c-899a-500f153881b0
https://www.brighteon.com/8aba348c-63e1-473a-b917-2f924c548f6a
MARK STEELE 5G INFORMATION - https://www.brighteon.com/22aa5b45-78e0-4c0d-b4e3-7975ebf57fb1
The LARGEST Demonstrations the World has EVER SEEN! - https://www.brighteon.com/586d22d8-5f8b-488f-8856-daf8cb66c259
THE LAPTOP FROM HELL - https://www.brighteon.com/8edc9d51-4caa-40df-91af-8cd8e9a7b5e1
BLUETOOTH VACCINATED! - PROOF - https://www.brighteon.com/ab6b9079-eda3-4640-8bbf-d8ef6c7fad4e
2 Views on Why Trump is Promoting the Experimental COVID-19 Injections - Which is Correct? - https://www.brighteon.com/a324f2b5-3c5b-4f21-89dd-fc48b3df0df9
BILL ADMITS YOUR DNA WILL BE CHANGED IF UR JABBED! -https://www.brighteon.com/173a0b60-4317-459a-82ae-e041ba96e5bc
Is there a cover-up to hide the harmful effects of cell phone radiation? Tucker Carlson - https://www.brighteon.com/43d1f006-5662-4872-b3de-5d38e85970b1
PHARMACIST ADMITS HE IS DOING WRONG - INFORMED CONSENT NOT PRESENT - BLANK PIECE OF PAPER FOR KNOWN SIDE EFFECTS - https://www.brighteon.com/37d47778-13f3-49f7-a749-f45fca7f2b16
WE THE PEOPLE DEMAND THIS!
THIS IS MASS GENOCIDE.
WORLD NEWS - THOSE IN POWER ARE ALL TRANSGENDERS - USA ITALY https://www.brighteon.com/6d6927f3-b791-4eb2-8769-fd1ebc892b99
NICOLAS STURGEON - SCOTLAND - https://www.brighteon.com/8aba348c-63e1-473a-b917-2f924c548f6a
Louise Linton - Skull and Bones Gold Man - NWO Tranny Agenda - https://www.brighteon.com/99237e99-e12b-4d93-82ae-6bb9cc68e4a1
MISS MOSSAD MAXWELL - https://www.bitchute.com/video/47iUbhtYbmov/
YOUNG HEARTS MURDERED BY THE SCIENCE! - https://www.bitchute.com/video/M4CuRNvtSqdj/
MORE MRNA JAB DEATHS - https://www.brighteon.com/8f6d64c5-2f53-4ac7-9e1d-2753b0496d68
PROOF YOU ARE CHIPPED LIKE A DOG AND TRACKED - https://www.brighteon.com/1632f6c9-a2e0-4e84-ba06-6919bf95ef92
WHY THEY WANT YOUR KIDS VAXXED - https://www.brighteon.com/03ac8438-5ae2-47c8-81c3-27a867de8336
THINK FREQUENCY! - https://www.bitchute.com/video/QOIMrI7l9Im1/
Prof. Francis Boyle "The British must not take these frankenshots"! Interview https://is.gd/9JKUJ3
Prof. Sucharit Bhakdi & Prof. Michael Palmer, Make Symposium Closing Remarks and a Passionate PLEA. - https://www.brighteon.com/8671be35-d806-405c-899a-500f153881b0
https://www.brighteon.com/8aba348c-63e1-473a-b917-2f924c548f6a
MARK STEELE 5G INFORMATION - https://www.brighteon.com/22aa5b45-78e0-4c0d-b4e3-7975ebf57fb1
The LARGEST Demonstrations the World has EVER SEEN! - https://www.brighteon.com/586d22d8-5f8b-488f-8856-daf8cb66c259
THE LAPTOP FROM HELL - https://www.brighteon.com/8edc9d51-4caa-40df-91af-8cd8e9a7b5e1
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