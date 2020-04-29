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Roger Stone Asked By Mueller Team To Turn On Trump. He Refused To Lie -1904-6P
The Pete Santilli Show
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10 views • April 29, 2020
Longtime Trump ally Roger Stone gave an explosive interview to the Sara Carter Show Monday, revealing that Special Counsel Prosecutor Jeannie Rhee had tried to pressure him on the contents of 29 phone conversations he shared with his good friend President Donald Trump during Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation. He told this reporter that he refused to lie to the FBI and Special Counsel prosecutors against his friend and in the end that’s why the prosecutors brought erroneous charges against him that had nothing to do with their now-debunked Russia probe.  Roger Stone Asked By Mueller Team To Turn On Trump. He Refused To Lie. – The Pete Santilli Show http://ow.ly/bkCM30qBfxD 
 
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