Roger Stone Asked By Mueller Team To Turn On Trump. He Refused To Lie -1904-6P

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GUEST: Sheriff Ted Schendel has been in law enforcement since 1981.. He retired after 25 years from the Fort Lauderdale Police Dept and then joined the Benzie County Michigan Sheriff's office in his hometown . He has been Sheriff for last 8 years in and will retire next year. His wife and two daughters, all are all in law enforcement. Sheriff Schendel is one of four sheriffs from Michigan who vowed to not strictly enforce Whitmer’s social distancing restrictions that critics say have gone too far.
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