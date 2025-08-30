While Writing Anti-Islam Book He Became Muslim! - The Story of Joram Van Klaveren

3 views • 1 day ago

Chapters

00:00Intro

01:42How was your life in regards to faith? What did you believe in?

03:09How and why did you decide to write an anti-Islamic book?

05:52What resources did you use while doing your research?

09:33What surprised you the most while doing your research?

10:46Shahada moment

12:36What was the reaction of the people around you? When you became muslim?

15:28How did you feel when you made your first Salah?

15:52What were the three biggest challenges you faced when you converted to Islam?

16:48Are you raising your kids as muslim?

17:29What was your heaviest and most regretful expression that you used for Islam?

18:42How should people research about Islam?

19:42What would you like to say as your final comments?