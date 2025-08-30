BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

While Writing Anti-Islam Book He Became Muslim! - The Story of Joram Van Klaveren
The People Of The Qur'an (TPQ)
The People Of The Qur'an (TPQ)
127 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
3 views • 1 day ago
Chapters

00:00Intro

01:42How was your life in regards to faith? What did you believe in?

03:09How and why did you decide to write an anti-Islamic book?

05:52What resources did you use while doing your research?

09:33What surprised you the most while doing your research?

10:46Shahada moment

12:36What was the reaction of the people around you? When you became muslim?

15:28How did you feel when you made your first Salah?

15:52What were the three biggest challenges you faced when you converted to Islam?

16:48Are you raising your kids as muslim?

17:29What was your heaviest and most regretful expression that you used for Islam?

18:42How should people research about Islam?

19:42What would you like to say as your final comments?

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy